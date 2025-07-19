Previous
Lilies of the Valley leaves by mittens
Photo 4776

Lilies of the Valley leaves

These are next to my patio and no longer have flowers on them. They are definitely on their way out.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
jo
Beautiful back-light
July 19th, 2025  
Peter Dulis
Wonderful
July 19th, 2025  
Lesley
Lovely light on these
July 19th, 2025  
gloria jones
Great textures, colors
July 19th, 2025  
