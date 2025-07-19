Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4776
Lilies of the Valley leaves
These are next to my patio and no longer have flowers on them. They are definitely on their way out.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
6205
photos
163
followers
151
following
1308% complete
View this month »
4769
4770
4771
4772
4773
4774
4775
4776
Latest from all albums
4770
4771
4772
4773
4774
4775
1390
4776
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
jo
ace
Beautiful back-light
July 19th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Wonderful
July 19th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Lovely light on these
July 19th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great textures, colors
July 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close