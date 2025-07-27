Previous
Blue Heron by mittens
Blue Heron

I was so excited to see a blue heron standing in the creek at a park. I had to get a picture of him hopefully before he flew away and I did. LOL
mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great catch!
July 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture and light!
July 27th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Lovely
July 27th, 2025  
Lin ace
Wow - what an amazing shot - Fav.
July 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful heron… lovely details.
July 27th, 2025  
