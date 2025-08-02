Previous
Field of gold by mittens
Photo 4789

Field of gold

Well, maybe not exactly a field.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1312% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Sooo gorgeous…. So uplifting
August 2nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely image
August 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
August 2nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Pretty. Your words made me laugh!
August 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact