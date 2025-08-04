Previous
A shed by mittens
Photo 4791

A shed

Saw this on one of our rides. It looked familiar. I think I may have taken a picture of this before.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1312% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Love the various tones in the wood! And the peek inside!
August 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Poor old place! The roof has caved in. Marvelous find and capture.
August 4th, 2025  
Jo ace
Great find and interesting capture
August 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact