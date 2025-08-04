Sign up
Previous
Photo 4791
A shed
Saw this on one of our rides. It looked familiar. I think I may have taken a picture of this before.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
3
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
6220
photos
163
followers
151
following
1312% complete
4784
4785
4786
4787
4788
4789
4790
4791
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Barb
ace
Love the various tones in the wood! And the peek inside!
August 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
Poor old place! The roof has caved in. Marvelous find and capture.
August 4th, 2025
Jo
ace
Great find and interesting capture
August 4th, 2025
