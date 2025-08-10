Sign up
Previous
Photo 4797
Red coneflowers
I think they are coneflowers.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
4
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Delightful capture lovely colour fv!
August 10th, 2025
Jo
ace
So pretty against the dark background
August 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very pretty!
August 10th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
August 10th, 2025
