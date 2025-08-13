Sign up
Photo 4800
Trees of three
Trees of three, let it be. Oops, no, I think that is poison ivy. LOL
13th August 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, it almost looks like a diagonal gradient.
August 13th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely find and shot !
August 13th, 2025
