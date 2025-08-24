Previous
I love the sky by mittens
Photo 4811

I love the sky

This was taken on our way home from a store.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
ace
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Mags ace
Beautiful clouds and street shot!
August 24th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely scene, clouds shot fv!
August 24th, 2025  
