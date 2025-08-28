Previous
Sheep in the field by mittens
Photo 4815

Sheep in the field

28th August 2025

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
gloria jones ace
Great pastoral scene...nice light
August 28th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely rural scene
August 28th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely rural scene.
August 28th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Lovely shot
August 28th, 2025  
