Down on the farm by mittens
Photo 4820

Down on the farm

Saw this on our recent country drive.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
Judith Johnson ace
A lovely peaceful scene
September 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Such beautiful looking cattle, lovely capture and pastoral scene.
September 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
September 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
