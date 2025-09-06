Previous
Some kind of grassy weed by mittens
Photo 4824

Some kind of grassy weed

I think. I liked its fuzziness.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Lin ace
Fabulous fluffy fav.
September 6th, 2025  
Monica
Beautiful shot - but the weed is nasty, it is sticky attaches itself to dogs' fur and it's ridiculously hard to remove!
September 6th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
@monicac Thank you Monica. I didn't know that about them. I'm glad I didn't touch it.
September 6th, 2025  
