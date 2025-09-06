Sign up
Photo 4824
Some kind of grassy weed
I think. I liked its fuzziness.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
3
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
6254
photos
162
followers
150
following
1321% complete
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Lin
ace
Fabulous fluffy fav.
September 6th, 2025
Monica
Beautiful shot - but the weed is nasty, it is sticky attaches itself to dogs' fur and it's ridiculously hard to remove!
September 6th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@monicac
Thank you Monica. I didn't know that about them. I'm glad I didn't touch it.
September 6th, 2025
