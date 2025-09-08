Previous
Storage shed by mittens
Photo 4826

Storage shed

These old buildings are so interesting but I'm not always sure what to call some of them. Some look like smaller barns and some look like sheds.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1322% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Looks like it's still in use. Very nice!
September 8th, 2025  
Diana ace
A fabulous find and shot, you always find these amazing barns and sheds.
September 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact