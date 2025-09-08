Sign up
Previous
Photo 4826
Storage shed
These old buildings are so interesting but I'm not always sure what to call some of them. Some look like smaller barns and some look like sheds.
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
2
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Mags
ace
Looks like it's still in use. Very nice!
September 8th, 2025
Diana
ace
A fabulous find and shot, you always find these amazing barns and sheds.
September 8th, 2025
