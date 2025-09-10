Sign up
Photo 4828
Two black birds by a creek
I was surprised they stood still long enough for me to take some shots. I did use a long lens and wasn't too close, though.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Corinne C
ace
I see Mr and Mrs spending time by the river. A great story telling image.
September 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
A fabulous find and capture, so unusual.
September 10th, 2025
Marj
ace
A creative angle for this image.
September 10th, 2025
