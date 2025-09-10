Previous
Two black birds by a creek by mittens
Two black birds by a creek

I was surprised they stood still long enough for me to take some shots. I did use a long lens and wasn't too close, though.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

mittens (Marilyn)

Corinne C ace
I see Mr and Mrs spending time by the river. A great story telling image.
September 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
A fabulous find and capture, so unusual.
September 10th, 2025  
Marj ace
A creative angle for this image.
September 10th, 2025  
