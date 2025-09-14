Sign up
Previous
Photo 4832
Side of a barn
Thank you very much for stopping by.
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
6
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
6262
photos
163
followers
151
following
1323% complete
4825
4826
4827
4828
4829
4830
4831
4832
Corinne C
ace
I love pastural images like this one.
September 14th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely background peeling paint with the pretty wild flowers in front.
September 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat composition and pov to see the weathered wood, shapes
September 14th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Pretty… lovely flowers too
September 14th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
September 14th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely rural capture
September 14th, 2025
