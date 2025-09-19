Sign up
Previous
Photo 4837
Interesting looking house
It looks like it got new windows. Saw it on our recent photo ride.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
2
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Photo Details
Tags
house
Diana
ace
Amazing find and capture! Strange that they put new windows in and don't care about the rest.
September 19th, 2025
Kate
ace
The walls must be structurally sound despite their look
September 19th, 2025
