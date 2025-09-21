Sign up
Photo 4839
A walk in the park
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
7
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
6269
photos
164
followers
152
following
1325% complete
View this month »
4832
4833
4834
4835
4836
4837
4838
4839
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Gorgeous colors along your road!
September 21st, 2025
Babs
ace
Love the changing colours of the leaves
September 21st, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful Autumnal colours
September 21st, 2025
Lesley
ace
Autumn is here
September 21st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That looks gorgeous
September 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Peaceful...Nice leading line and hint of fall
September 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
September 21st, 2025
