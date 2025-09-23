Sign up
Photo 4841
Some geese
They were wandering around in the parking lot near our recreation center.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
1
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
6271
photos
164
followers
152
following
1326% complete
4834
4835
4836
4837
4838
4839
4840
4841
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
geese
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
September 23rd, 2025
