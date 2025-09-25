Previous
Here comes the sun by mittens
Photo 4843

Here comes the sun

Well, actually this is a sunset and not a sunrise but it made me think of the Beatles song. One of my favorites.
https://youtu.be/BCGH8eU-_lA?si=s68Z7KSdhLFXSaY
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1326% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
And you got me singing it too ! A lovely shot
September 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact