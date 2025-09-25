Sign up
Previous
Photo 4843
Here comes the sun
Well, actually this is a sunset and not a sunrise but it made me think of the Beatles song. One of my favorites.
https://youtu.be/BCGH8eU-_lA?si=s68Z7KSdhLFXSaY
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
1
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
6273
photos
164
followers
152
following
Tags
sunset
Beryl Lloyd
ace
And you got me singing it too ! A lovely shot
September 25th, 2025
