Foggy morning by mittens
Photo 4844

Foggy morning

I liked looking out the window and seeing all the fog.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Neil ace
Nice and atmospheric
September 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love scenes like these, beautifully captured.
September 26th, 2025  
