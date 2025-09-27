Sign up
Previous
Photo 4845
Some changing leaves
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
2
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
6275
photos
164
followers
152
following
4838
4839
4840
4841
4842
4843
4844
4845
7
2
365
leaves
fall
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous capture
September 27th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful maple leaves.🍁
September 27th, 2025
