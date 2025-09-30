Previous
Maybe a water well by mittens
Photo 4848

Maybe a water well

Saw this on one of our recent photo rides. I thought it was interesting looking.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1328% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great find and capture, they made sure that nobody can use it!
September 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact