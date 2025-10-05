Previous
Two little red squirrels by mittens
Photo 4853

Two little red squirrels

This was in my backyard. They were scurrying around all over the place and it was fun to watch.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1329% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle
Cute capture, I love how the sun is lighting up their tails!
October 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely to see !
October 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh so cute!
October 5th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Love the backlighting on the one squirrel's tail
October 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact