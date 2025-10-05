Sign up
Previous
Photo 4853
Two little red squirrels
This was in my backyard. They were scurrying around all over the place and it was fun to watch.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
4
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
squirrels
Michelle
Cute capture, I love how the sun is lighting up their tails!
October 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely to see !
October 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh so cute!
October 5th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Love the backlighting on the one squirrel's tail
October 5th, 2025
