A lovely evening by mittens
Photo 4855

A lovely evening

It was such a lovely evening last night.
Today it is raining, but that is okay since we really need it. My trees and bushes are happy.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

mittens (Marilyn)

Michelle
Beautiful capture
October 7th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture
October 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 7th, 2025  
