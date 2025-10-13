Previous
Halloween 3 by mittens
Halloween 3

Big and scary.
This was in a neighborhood we drove through.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Peter Dulis ace
Scary
October 13th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Serious decorations! A much bigger event over there than here.
October 13th, 2025  
