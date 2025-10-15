Previous
Colorful tree by mittens
Photo 4863

Colorful tree

15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Beverley ace
Such a lovely photo of it…
October 15th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Very nice
October 15th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the simplicity and color
October 15th, 2025  
