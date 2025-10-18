Previous
Duckies everywhere by mittens
Photo 4866

Duckies everywhere

LOL One of the businesses in this town put up a display of many big duckies on their main street. The news said they just wanted to make people happy.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1333% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, I love it!
October 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
This is soooo fun! happy & inviting… super shot!
October 18th, 2025  
JackieR ace
What altruistic fun!
October 18th, 2025  
Rob Falbo
Love it.
October 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact