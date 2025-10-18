Sign up
Previous
Photo 4866
Duckies everywhere
LOL One of the businesses in this town put up a display of many big duckies on their main street. The news said they just wanted to make people happy.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
4
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
duckies
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, I love it!
October 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
This is soooo fun! happy & inviting… super shot!
October 18th, 2025
JackieR
ace
What altruistic fun!
October 18th, 2025
Rob Falbo
Love it.
October 18th, 2025
