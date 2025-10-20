Previous
This is kind of creepy by mittens
Photo 4868

This is kind of creepy

I see vegetation growing inside this small storage type building. I wonder why that is happening.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

mittens (Marilyn)

That is odd. I wonder if the roof is off to get is enough light and moisture.
October 20th, 2025  
Looks like it's trying to get out! Like Day of the Triffids. =)
October 20th, 2025  
Oh my! That is creepy!
October 20th, 2025  
i like it
October 20th, 2025  
