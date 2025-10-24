Previous
A young deer by mittens
Photo 4872

A young deer

Took the shot out of the car window. He or she posed nicely for me.
Thank you very much for stopping by. I hope everyone has a great weekend.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1334% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
So sweet
October 24th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
He is looking right at you...so cute.
October 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this cutie!
October 24th, 2025  
Lisa Brown ace
Sweet face. Well done
October 24th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
October 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact