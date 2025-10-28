Previous
These googly eyes are watching you by mittens
These googly eyes are watching you

LOL This was a Halloween decoration in someone's front yard.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
LManning (Laura)
Oh my!!
October 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh !! what a statement !! but nothing appealing about it and not to my liking !
October 28th, 2025  
Mags
Wow! Very cool!
October 28th, 2025  
