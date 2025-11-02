Previous
Pretty trees by mittens
Photo 4881

Pretty trees

This was taken in October.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
1337% complete

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
November 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful fall scene.
November 2nd, 2025  
