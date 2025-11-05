Sign up
Photo 4884
A dahlia still in bloom
Well, this was actually toward the end of October.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
6317
photos
163
followers
152
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dahlia
Diana
ace
What a beauty that is!
November 5th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Still lovely- might deserve a home in a vase if the frost hasn't gotten to it yet.
November 5th, 2025
