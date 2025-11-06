Previous
Ornamental grass by mittens
Ornamental grass

Taken in October. Thank you very much for stopping by.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
Mags ace
A lovely capture.
November 6th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I love watching the ornamental grasses waving in the breeze. They catch the light so well….like water.
November 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful close up and texture.
November 6th, 2025  
Barb ace
Gorgeous capture!
November 6th, 2025  
