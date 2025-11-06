Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4885
Ornamental grass
Taken in October. Thank you very much for stopping by.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
6318
photos
163
followers
152
following
1338% complete
View this month »
4878
4879
4880
4881
4882
4883
4884
4885
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
A lovely capture.
November 6th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I love watching the ornamental grasses waving in the breeze. They catch the light so well….like water.
November 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up and texture.
November 6th, 2025
Barb
ace
Gorgeous capture!
November 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close