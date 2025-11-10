Sign up
Photo 4889
Smiley Cup in a festive mood
Smiley Cup was in a fall festive mood and wanted me to take his picture. LOL
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
mittens-smiley
gloria jones
ace
Such a fun, happy still life...nicely done :)
November 10th, 2025
