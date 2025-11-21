Sign up
Photo 4900
Flowers
Taken at the supermarket.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
3
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
6333
photos
163
followers
140
following
1342% complete
4893
4894
4895
4896
4897
4898
4899
4900
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
November 21st, 2025
Diana
ace
Gorgeous colours and details, such a beautiful frame filler!
November 21st, 2025
Hazel
ace
A good place to find flower photos and I like the garden centres for that too!
November 21st, 2025
