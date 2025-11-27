Sign up
Photo 4906
Happy Thanksgiving
This is a Norman Rockwell painting and it first appeared in the March 6, 1943 edition of the Saturday Evening Post.
27th November 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
nov25words
Pam Knowler
Beautiful painting! Happy Thanksgiving from across the pond!
November 27th, 2025
gloria jones
Love this traditional painting...Happy Thanksgiving, Marilyn.
November 27th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
Happy Thanksgiving, Marilyn!
November 27th, 2025
Peter Dulis
Yum
November 27th, 2025
Mags
Iconic classic!
November 27th, 2025
carol white
A lovely painting
November 27th, 2025
