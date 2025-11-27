Previous
Happy Thanksgiving by mittens
Photo 4906

Happy Thanksgiving

This is a Norman Rockwell painting and it first appeared in the March 6, 1943 edition of the Saturday Evening Post.
27th November 2025

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful painting! Happy Thanksgiving from across the pond!
November 27th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Love this traditional painting...Happy Thanksgiving, Marilyn.
November 27th, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Happy Thanksgiving, Marilyn!
November 27th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Yum
November 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Iconic classic!
November 27th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely painting
November 27th, 2025  
