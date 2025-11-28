Previous
Bee on a flower by mittens
Bee on a flower

This is a shot I took many years ago and liked it so much I decided to have it enlarged to an 8x10" size and hung on a wall in my house.
mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Mags ace
It's gorgeous! I don't blame you.
November 28th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
Lovely, it's a great pic, looks good enlarged.
November 28th, 2025  
