Previous
Photo 4907
Bee on a flower
This is a shot I took many years ago and liked it so much I decided to have it enlarged to an 8x10" size and hung on a wall in my house.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Mags
ace
It's gorgeous! I don't blame you.
November 28th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
Lovely, it's a great pic, looks good enlarged.
November 28th, 2025
