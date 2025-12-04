Previous
Holiday 4 by mittens
Frosty has been part of our holiday tradition for a very long time. He gives us joy. When he was new, he had candy in his tummy.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
