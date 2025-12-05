Previous
Holiday 5 by mittens
Photo 4914

Holiday 5

This is one I took at a store in September.
The store sure was preparing for the holiday early. I'll use it for today's word of preparations.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1346% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact