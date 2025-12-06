Previous
Holiday 6 by mittens
Photo 4915

Holiday 6

Taken at a park. Thank you very much for stopping by.
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1346% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
such a stunning festive scene and lights, beautiful moon too.
December 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
With the moon watching over… ohhh I love this photo. Absolutely Beautiful…
December 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
How lovely with the moon too!
December 6th, 2025  
Marj ace
Fantastic composition
December 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact