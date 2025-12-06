Sign up
Holiday 6
Taken at a park. Thank you very much for stopping by.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
4
3
mittens (Marilyn)
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana
such a stunning festive scene and lights, beautiful moon too.
December 6th, 2025
Beverley
With the moon watching over… ohhh I love this photo. Absolutely Beautiful…
December 6th, 2025
Mags
How lovely with the moon too!
December 6th, 2025
Marj
Fantastic composition
December 6th, 2025
