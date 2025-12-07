Sign up
Previous
Photo 4916
Holiday 7
An ornament on my tree.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
9
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
6353
photos
162
followers
142
following
1346% complete
View this month »
Beverley
ace
What a beauty…lovely in the light
December 7th, 2025
Janice
ace
A cute ornament!
December 7th, 2025
*lynn
ace
cute ornament beautifully captured
December 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Aww! Such a cute cardinal dress for winter.
December 7th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Sweet!
December 7th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Cute!
December 7th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love his little hat and scarf
December 7th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌❤️
December 7th, 2025
Marj
ace
Adorable
December 7th, 2025
