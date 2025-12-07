Previous
Holiday 7 by mittens
Photo 4916

Holiday 7

An ornament on my tree.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

mittens (Marilyn)

Beverley ace
What a beauty…lovely in the light
December 7th, 2025  
Janice ace
A cute ornament!
December 7th, 2025  
*lynn ace
cute ornament beautifully captured
December 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Aww! Such a cute cardinal dress for winter.
December 7th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Sweet!
December 7th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Cute!
December 7th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love his little hat and scarf
December 7th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌❤️
December 7th, 2025  
Marj ace
Adorable
December 7th, 2025  
