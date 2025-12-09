Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4918
My Christmas tree
Thank you very much for your encouraging comments and favs. They really inspire me.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
6356
photos
162
followers
142
following
1347% complete
View this month »
4911
4912
4913
4914
4915
4916
4917
4918
Latest from all albums
4913
1398
4914
4915
4916
4917
1399
4918
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
dec25words
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
December 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful.fav
December 9th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
❤️❤️❤️
December 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close