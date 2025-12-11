Sign up
Photo 4920
Holiday11
These little angels belonged to my grandma and my aunt. They hold little candles but I don't put candles in them. I'll use this for today's word of family.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
angels
,
dec25words
