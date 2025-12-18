Previous
Holiday 18 by mittens
Holiday 18

I think Santa needs to gain some weight. HeeHee.

This was on some one's house. It was there for Halloween, too.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

mittens (Marilyn)

Beverley ace
Well spotted…
December 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Ha ha! Very clever capture and idea!
December 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
It sure looks strange, saving money!
December 18th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
Lol!!!
December 18th, 2025  
