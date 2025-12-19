Previous
Holiday 19 by mittens
Holiday 19

Today is National Ugly Sweater Day. This was in a store. No, I did not buy it.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
@mittens
I think you missed a treat!
December 19th, 2025  
Looks good to me!!
December 19th, 2025  
Great find
December 19th, 2025  
nice
December 19th, 2025  
