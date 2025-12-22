Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4931
Holiday 22
Some Christmas decorations at a store. Some have a little selfie in them. LOL
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
6375
photos
161
followers
142
following
1350% complete
View this month »
4924
4925
4926
4927
4928
4929
4930
4931
Latest from all albums
4925
1405
4926
4927
4928
4929
4930
4931
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dec25words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Bright , colourful and shiny !
December 22nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Festive!
December 22nd, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
Festive shot. Merry Christmas
December 22nd, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
December 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close