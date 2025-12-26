Previous
Holiday 26 by mittens
A house we drove by.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

mittens (Marilyn)

Diana ace
Stunningly beautiful a real winter wonderland.
December 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo pretty… love the Christmas display… hope your having a lovely time.
December 26th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
“Happy Holidays”
December 26th, 2025  
