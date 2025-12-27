Previous
Holiday 27 by mittens
Photo 4936

Holiday 27

Thank you very much for stopping and for your encouraging comments.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautifully bright & cheery…a lovely snowflake
December 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So cheery
December 27th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
December 27th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
December 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact