Photo 4939
Holiday 30
A wreath on my door. The holidays came and went so fast. I want to savor it longer.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Peter Dulis
ace
pretty
December 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
December 30th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
That is a very pretty wreath!
I know what you mean. There is all the build up and even though Christmas is a full day with busyness, it still passes so quickly.
December 30th, 2025
