Previous
Holiday 30 by mittens
Photo 4939

Holiday 30

A wreath on my door. The holidays came and went so fast. I want to savor it longer.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
pretty
December 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
December 30th, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
That is a very pretty wreath!
I know what you mean. There is all the build up and even though Christmas is a full day with busyness, it still passes so quickly.
December 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact