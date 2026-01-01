Previous
Happy New Year by mittens
Happy New Year

Australia is 14 hours ahead of us so I watched this live cam on YouTube yesterday at 8 am in the morning (midnight in Australia). It was cool to watch. Fireworks and a parade of boats passing by.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Peter Dulis ace
Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2026  
