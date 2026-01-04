Sign up
Previous
Photo 4944
Covered bridge
In a park. I've taken a picture of this bridge before.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
covered bridge
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice capture and a good place to stand and shelter from the elements !
January 4th, 2026
