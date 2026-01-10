Previous
Artificial roses by mittens
Photo 4950

Artificial roses

This was taken at a store.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

mittens (Marilyn)

They are gorgeous
January 10th, 2026  
Beautiful delicacy of colour fav!
January 10th, 2026  
